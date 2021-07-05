Heavy rain, flood threat develops across the Valley this week

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Several rounds of heavy rain are expected this week across the Rio Grande Valley with flash flooding possible later this week.

Plenty of Gulf moisture along with an area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will spell out a prolonged threat for locally heavy rain across the Valley this week.

This setup is notorious for producing many waves of rain and storms, and it’s similar to the one we had just a couple of weeks ago.

While there will be some dry time along the way, periods of heavy rain are likely with embedded thunderstorms. Total rain amounts of 3-5″ are possible between Tuesday and Friday, which could lead to nuisance flooding and/or flash flooding.

Remember, if flash flood warnings are issued, turn around and don’t drown!