Heavy rain and severe storms possible this week

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—Heavy rain and severe weather could affect the Rio Grande Valley this week.

Starting Monday night, thunderstorms will develop off the higher terrain of northern and northeastern Mexico.

Most of this activity will likely die out before reaching the upper Valley, but there is a chance of an isolated severe storm for Starr or Zapata counties before midnight.

For Tuesday evening, an upper-level trough is set to swing through the Rio Grande Valley and bring another round of showers and storms.

A few of these storms could produce hail and damaging wind, as well as long periods of heavy rainfall.

The possible timeframe for severe weather is 10 p.m. through 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Yet, another round of showers and possible thunderstorms will be possible during the day Wednesday.

By this point, the atmosphere should be “worked over” and not conducive to any severe thunderstorm activity, but heavy rainfall and general storms will remain possible.

Total rain amounts could exceed 1 inch for many areas of the Rio Grande Valley.