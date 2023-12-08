MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people are dead and one person is in the hospital after shots rang out at Coast Asian Bistro and Bar in McAllen.

Police received a call at approximately 12:42 p.m. after several calls reporting gunshots on the 7000 block of N. 10th St. in McAllen.

According to McAllen police, a male suspect engaged in a verbal argument with a woman inside the restaurant, shot her, then proceeded outdoors and shot a man outside the patio area.

Police say the man then turned the gun on himself and died on the scene.

The woman was also reported dead on the scene.

Authorities believe both victims may be husband and wife associated with Coast.

The man who was shot outside the patio area has been transported to a local hospital.

Police are further investigating the relationship the suspect has with the victims.

ValleyCentral will provide details as they become available.