EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Five people were taken into custody by Edinburg Police at an apartment complex near University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, the campus stated.

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley advised students to shelter in place due to heavy police presence in Palms Apartments Complex.

UTRGV sent out an alert Saturday afternoon stating the scene is now cleared by police.

(Source: UTRGV alert notifications) (Source: UTRGV alert notifications)

ValleyCentral reached out to Edinburg police for a comment but did not respond.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.