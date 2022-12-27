MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fireworks are a symbol of celebration in the world, but when ignited they can be unpredictable. Lighting them unprofessionally within city limits could land you a hefty fine of up to $500 or jail time.

“You’re responsible for that firework once you light it. If anybody gets injured or property is damaged you could be liable also for it and you can be charged criminally when somebody gets injured or gets killed” said Lt. Carlos Benavidez, McAllen Fire Arson Investigator.

This is an ordinance not limited to the Rio Grande Valley but implemented in the state of Texas.

What is classified as a firework can be a small sparkler, anything that contains gunpowder or releases heat is prohibited within the city. The McAllen Fire Department does not recommend popping fireworks without professional assistance. Officials said if you plan on celebrating with fireworks, make sure you’re outside of city limits and be aware of your surroundings.

“You’d have to look for an area outside the city and some areas allowed by the county. Be safety-minded where you are,” said Benavidez.

The McAllen Fire Department promotes having a safe new year and invites the community to enjoy the festivities provided by the city.