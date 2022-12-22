HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral)— Many people have space heaters and generators, but these appliances can be deadly if not used correctly.

“Carbon monoxide detectors are only there to detect carbon monoxide and carbon monoxide. Obviously, it’s the most dangerous gas out there, you know, or it’s the deadliest gas out there. You know it’s the incomplete combustion of the fluids,” Harlingen Fire Department Lt. Richard Alvarez said.

With the colder weather, it’s best to start preparing as soon as possible. And with the possibility of losing power, there are some things to keep in mind when using generators and space heaters. Remember always to keep generators dry and never touch them with wet hands.

“Make sure you’re checking your generators, make sure that they have enough fuel, make sure you have enough fuel on hand,” Alvarez said. “Always use generators outside the structure. Never put your generator inside the garage or near home generators, and typically need to be placed at least 10 feet away from from the home. You don’t want it through any openings of any windows or anything like that. You don’t want that carbon monoxide to come back into your home.”

Space heaters help you stay warm, but they can lead to tragedies due to some common mistakes we might sometimes overlook.

“Check your cords on your heaters. You make sure that there are no frays on it. Make sure that there are no broken wires on the heaters. Make sure you’re plugging your heater directly into a wall outlet. Never use a never use an extension cord to use to plug in the heater. Always plug into a wall. Keep anything away from a heater at least three feet away from that. So you need a three-foot clearance for that,” said Alvarez.

If you don’t have a carbon monoxide detector, you should consider buying one. It’s also a good idea to stock up on food and water in case you’re without power for a few days.