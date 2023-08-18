ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Agencies are responding to a recycling center in Alamo where the heat is to blame for a scene off the highway.

Fire officials are at the Alamo Recycling Center, located at the 200 block of frontage road.

First responders are trying to clear the area after officials say airbags inside the recycling center are popping due to the high heat.

Officials say the airbags contain petroleum, which is leading to the thick dark smoke seen across the highway.

Police are in the area directing traffic and drivers are urged to use caution as the smoke is making it hard to see.

Smoke can be seen from the highway and is leading to some delays in traffic.

Details on the case are limited. This story will be updated with more information.