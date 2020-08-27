Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Heat advisory issued for the Rio Grande Valley

Local News

by: Jim Danner

Posted: / Updated:

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Heat and humidity will be in full force for the entire Rio Grande Valley on Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a heat advisory that will be in effect from noon to 6 p.m.

The heat index or “feels like” temperatures will be in the 106 to 114 range from midday until late afternoon. 

The heat advisory will be in place for all of the Rio Grande Valley with the exception being northern Hidalgo county.  


The combination of heat and humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.  

Valley residents are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids and to stay in an air-conditioned room.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Friday will see a similar repeat with more excessive heat and humidity. 

Some relief is expected for the weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Inside RGV Politics

More Inside RGV Politics

Your Photos

Upload Your Photos & Videos

More Throwback Thursday