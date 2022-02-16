RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Nearly a year ago Governor Greg Abbott signed one of the strictest abortion laws in the country, banning abortions after six weeks. Instead of stopping abortions, the ban is forcing Texans to leave the state to seek medical treatment elsewhere.

The Frontera Fund works to improve the lives of women living along the Texas-Mexico border. Among other health and economic issues, the fund also helps women leave Texas to get abortions.

Texas’ new law is limiting access to abortion in Texas, but women are still leaving in droves to get abortions in neighboring states.

Cathy Torres, an organizing manager for Frontera Fund, said that since September 2021, when the bill became law, “practical support, which includes travel and lodging, has increased significantly.”

The heartbeat bill makes getting abortions illegal after six weeks of pregnancy, but that’s before most women know they’re pregnant. Torres said that the bill means that “just about everybody who calls has to travel out of state for their abortion care.”

Frontera fund pays for all the related expenses of leaving Texas for an abortion. “Gas, or flight, or bus, hotel stays,” Torres explained. She said there is an average cost of $1,500 per person to help women receive reproductive medical care.

There is one clinic that performs abortions in the Rio Grande Valley, Women’s Whole Health in McAllen. Due to the limited options in the area, Torres said that women could travel to larger cities in Texas in order to get abortions before the heartbeat bill if they needed to. Now, more women are having to cross state lines making things more difficult.

“Traveling out of the valley is just more expensive,” Torres said. “We’re a disenfranchised area, we’re very far south, there’s a lot of other hoops that you have to jump to travel.”

Torres said that the fund helped 15 people leave the state to access abortion care in 2020. Since September, that number has quadrupled.

“Within the last six months it’s been 60 people,” she said.