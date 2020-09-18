Heart doctors look to radio to teach dangers of delaying cardiac care

Source: AP Newsroom

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Valley Baptist Physician Network (VBPN) announced it is turning to radio as another means of reaching Rio Grande Valley residents who are coping with cardiac conditions but may be too afraid to seek care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Valley Baptist Health System (VBHS) physicians say COVID-19 can attack the heart, damaging heart muscle and cause blood clots.

Heart disease symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure, heart palpitations and swelling of arms or legs, said VBHS.

As part of the campaign, Valley Baptist Physician Network set up a 24/7 hotline to help listeners who may have these symptoms immediately find a doctor in their area: 1-855-93-HEART (1-855-934-3278).

