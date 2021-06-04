Healthy Over Hungry: Valley Baptist Health System to host whole-grain cereal drive

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Valley Baptist Medical Center-Harlingen will host a whole-grain cereal drive to provide kids and adults a healthy breakfast this summer, according to a press release.

Nearly one in two children in the Rio Grande Valley live at or below the federal poverty level, according to Valley Baptist. It is common for families to pay all their bills only to find very little left for nutritious foods.

“Summer is a particularly challenging time for our Food Bank because many children in need don’t have access to nutritious school breakfast, leaving their families turning to us for help,” said Stuart Haniff, MHA- CEO of the Food Bank RGV in a statement.

The drive will benefit the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley and will begin on Monday, June 7, and end Monday, June 14.

Anybody that wishes to donate can drop off whole grain cereals at Valley Baptist-Brownsville’s Stillman Lobby front desk and at Valley Baptist-Harlingen’s South Tower Lobby.

To learn how to make a financial donation for the Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive, click here.