Healthcare workers spend Labor Day on the frontlines

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Labor Day is a federal holiday but not everyone gets to have the day off.

Certain businesses like hospitals need to have staff working every day in order to meet the needs of the community.

On a day designed to celebrate the accomplishments and sacrifices of normal employees, some healthcare workers will spend the day away from their families caring for sick patients.

“I believe nursing is a calling, and I for one have always had a passion for helping others,” said Veronica Reyes, a nursing coordinator at Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville. “Honestly, I really can’t imagine doing anything else.”

The last 18 months have been challenging for everyone. Especially so for healthcare workers.

“[The pandemic] took a huge toll on many of us,” Reyes said. “We lost family members, close friends, and these last two years have taught us how fragile life really is.”

While normal office jobs get holidays like labor day off, the important work that nurses and doctors do continues no matter what day it is, forging a bond between everyone in healthcare.

“Aside from caring for our patients. I love how we all come together during a crisis. The community, coworkers, other hospitals,” Reyes said.

Not having holidays off can be a struggle. Reyes noted it’s important healthcare workers focus on self-care as well.

“We also have to take care of ourselves. Not just physically, but mentally as well,” she said.

When asked what the average person could do to make life easier for healthcare workers, Reyes said that “we can all be heroes. All of us, every single one of us, by getting vaccinated.”