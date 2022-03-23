EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It has been two years since Hidalgo County reported its first case of COVID-19.

Since then, health care workers have been on a roller coaster ride of covid surges and overcrowding of hospitalizations. As the number of cases is starting to decline a registered nurse reflects on the past two years.

Laura Gomez was a registered nurse at DHR when the first case of the coronavirus was reported in Hidalgo County.

“In March 2020, that’s when we knew what was happening, but we didn’t think it would affect us in the way that it did.” Gomez goes on to say, “because of the health of the people here in the Rio Grande Valley it actually hit us very, very hard.”

Since March 2020, the county has seen over 3,000 deaths. Gomez said prior to the covid precautions that are now set, she felt like she was working in an unfamiliar place.

“I mean you’re taking charts that are paper charts that everybody’s touched so you really never know if you were handling something that had covid,” said Gomez.

Gomez worked as a pre-op nurse and not in the covid unit, however, she still remembers hearing about those who died because of the virus.

“You would hear that unfortunately there were patients that were coming in that were very sick and they weren’t able to breathe and that’s what made it scary,” said Gomez.

Gomez said she soon received unexpected news in April of 2020.

“I got pregnant in April with the twins. I found out I was pregnant and that became even more scary.” Later in July of 2020, Gomez made a tough decision to walk away from her job before she gave birth to her twins in November of 2020, “I couldn’t work in a fast-paced place anymore I was winded, I was tired.”

However, her passion to help others never went away, Gomez returned as a nurse in March of 2021 only this time it would be at St. John’s Episcopal School.

“It’s a different way of taking care of a patient there [DHR] they’re sick. Here [St. John’s School] I’m preventing them from getting sick,” said Gomez. While she treats kids at the school, Gomez said her mental health has improved and she loves being able to be at home with her family at a reasonable time.