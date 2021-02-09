Health officials urge community to continue using masks, social distance as more are vaccinated

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Many people are ready to move on from the pandemic, but health officials warn it is still not over. Although more vaccines are being administered across the Rio Grande Valley, people should not get comfortable and let their guard down.

“A lot of infections in the community. I personally would stick to the recommendation,” said UTRGV’s Dr. Jose Maldonado.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, over two-million Texans have at least the first dose, and thousands of people across the RGV have been fully vaccinated. More people continue to wait in line for their turn.

Dr. Maldonado urges people to not think they’re invincible against the virus.

“I wouldn’t advise people to stop what they should be doing. Wearing a mask keeping their distance and avoiding spaces,” he said.

So far, the vaccines on the market are Pfizer and Moderna, both requiring two shots. With the Johnson & Johnson inching closer to approval.

Dr. Maldonado said there’s still much-needed research on the effects of variants and catching the virus again.

“I don’t think we know yet about prevention of transmission with vaccines because they are great and it’s been proven 95 percent or more widely used around the united states. But one it’s not 100 percent and second, we don’t know enough about the impact on transmission,” he said.

For people who may want to see a vulnerable loved one, you need to take precautions.

“People need to balance the risk and potential benefits,” he said.

Adding more vaccinations need to happen to create a sense of herd immunity.

Dr. Maldonado mentions continuing family get-togethers through technology like Zoom is always the safest option.