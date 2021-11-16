Health officials encourage food safety for a safe Thanksgiving

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This Thanksgiving the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is encouraging food safety for a safe holiday.

According to the CDC undercooking and handling poultry incorrectly are the most common problems that lead to food-borne disease outbreaks.

Environment Health Director for the city of Harlingen Josh Ramirez said they want people to enjoy their Thanksgiving meals but also want people to be safe.

Ramirez said most food products including turkeys, should have a tag with proper instructions that specify how to cook and prepare properly.

Before prepping food items, Ramirez encourages you to wash your hands and be vigilant of where certain items are being placed.

“Once you are in the preparation of the product, make sure you separate your meats, your vegetables, and other products that you are going to be cooking because you don’t want to cross-contaminate the rest of the products,” said Ramirez.

According to Ramirez, food items that are not in their required temperature for more than two hours are a red flag.

Rodriguez said food poisoning and allergic reactions are both issues people experience. According to Rodriguez, symptoms must be taken seriously because in a matter of time they can potentially harm someone.

The CDC encourages you to seek professional help if you experience severe symptoms such as fever, frequent vomiting, and diarrhea that last more than three days.