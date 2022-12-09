WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Affordable Care Act was signed into law in 2010 and offers affordable coverage for those who need it.

The marketplace is for people who do not have affordable employer-based insurance. The law provides qualifying consumers with tax credits that help lower costs. There are different plans available, and the costs depend on monthly premiums, deductibles, and co-pays.

Now, important deadlines to signup are quickly approaching.

“To be effective for Jan. 1 is going to be Dec. 15th,” said Amber Escamilla, assistant manager for South Texas Insurance Advisors. “Now, if people do not get in touch with someone by then, they have until Jan. 15 to be effective for Feb. 1.”

People who are in jail, are non-U.S. citizens, or are covered by medicare are not eligible to sign up.

If you are not a U.S. citizen but are lawfully present in the United States, you may still qualify depending on your immigration status.

You can easily sign up by going to Healthcare.gov, or you can consult with your local insurance agent. Most agents will do a consultation for free.

Some of the documents needed include a social security number and immigration documents if those apply.

“For all cases, we need tax information. So how much they are going to be making for the next upcoming year. Then aside from that, once we continue with the application from there, let us know if any additional information is needed,” Escamilla said.

If you miss the open enrollment deadline, you may qualify for a special enrollment period if you have a qualifying life event. Some of those include getting married, having a baby, or moving to a new state.