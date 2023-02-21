RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley residents will now have greater access to hospital care and services.

Three Valley hospitals are now in network for medical insurance through Molina Healthcare.

Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, Mission Regional Medical Center and Harlingen Medical Center will begin accepting Molina Health effective immediately, according to a press release from the three medical centers.

The three Valley hospitals also accept most other major insurances, as well as Medicare and Medicaid, the press release stated.

Those who would like more information about their insurance coverage may contact their insurance provider at the phone number listed on the back of their insurance card.