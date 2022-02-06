MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Vannie E. Cook Jr. Cancer Center is one of the many clinics working to get more families vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Rio Grande Valley.

Hematologist, Rodrigo Eraña, said there would be fewer reported COVID cases if more people were vaccinated.

“As long as we keep having people that are not vaccinated, the virus is gonna keep on replicating and new mutations are going to come out,” he said.

According to Eraña, the majority of the positive cases are within children.

“During the delta surge, 40 percent of the admissions into the ICU were children who have not been vaccinated so now with omicron that was probably 10 times more admissions to it,” he said.

Eraña said current research is showing that there are illnesses that could impact kids after being infected with COVID-19.

“There’s a new study that came out that they’re looking into incidents of Type 1 diabetes after COVID infections in kids; why have a kid that ends up like this if you can prevent it,” he said.

Julia Jimenez, one of the many parents who accompanied their kids to get vaccinated, said she was proud of her children for making the decision to take care of themselves and others.

“I know that they are gonna keep other people safe as well,” she said.