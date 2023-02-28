HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced how this season’s flu vaccine provided substantial protection across all age groups.

Health experts say as we are still in flu season, people must be vigilant and take good care of themselves.

Late September to early October is typically when flu season starts and ends in the summer months.

“We had a big peak a little bit earlier than usual in November, but it usually doesn’t go away til after May,” Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo said.

There could be an increase in the number of flu cases in March with many having Spring Break festivities on their minds.

“Some years, we have seen a little bit of a bump around March maybe related to the travels and Spring Break but it’s usually not as big of a bump as what we had earlier in the season,” Castillo said.

According to the CDC, the flu vaccine has provided substantial protection for all age groups and this includes the elderly and immunocompromised.

In the Valley, many will soon travel or visit the area for Spring Break.

“It’s not too late to get the flu vaccine it’s still around and everybody who it’s indicated for should get it but especially those who are at the biggest risk for the most severe complications of the flu,” Castillo said.

Castillo says before you head to your destination you want to make sure you are fully protected.