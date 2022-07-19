HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A new emergency number is available for anyone experiencing a mental health crisis, it is 9-8-8. The hotline number was created by the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act 2020. It is intended to make it easier for those seeking mental health care and is available to use nationwide through call, text, or chat.

According to Dr. Alcides Amador, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at UTRGV School of Medicine, the hotline number will make it easier for people to reach out for help.

“It’s going to make it much easier for people when they are in need of help when they are in crisis to dial a 3 digit number versus a longer 1-800 number so this is going to make it easier for people when they need help to find help,” said Dr. Amador.

Dr. Amador said professional help is needed as suicide ranks as a leading cause of death across our state.

“Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the united states and among people from ages 15 to 34 is the second leading cause of death so its really important that we have numbers like this that we have interventions for things like suicide,” said Dr. Amador.

While awareness of mental health has increased, Dr. Armador said local health experts are still working to fight the stigma.

“There is unfortunately still a stigma when talking about mental health and we have been working to work around that by having educational meetings with the community,” he said.

He also wants people to keep in mind that it is common for children to struggle with mental health and encourages parents to seek professional help.

“If there’s any concern that you have, bring that up with your child’s pediatrician, or family doctor, I’ve noticed that my child has been a bit more different, irritable, angry, they seem sad, what should I do? Can I get a referral to talk to a mental health professional?” said Dr. Armador.

The 9-8-8 suicide hotline number is available free of charge 24 hours a day.