Health experts encourage physical activity during pandemic

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Being active is important for your overall health especially during the pandemic.

Anna Liza Esguerra who is the South Texas Health System’s Director of Intensive Cardiac Rehab said regardless of your age, getting up and moving will improve your overall health.

“Whatever function they have right now will be preserved later on in life than those who don’t exercise,” said Esguerra.

Esguerra said it is common for people to overthink the process of being active but there are several ways to get active-including sports and walks around your neighborhood.

According to Esguerra, it is encouraged for people to set short-term goals that one can accomplish.

Here in the Rio Grande Valley, there are many ways adults and kids can have fun while staying active.

HEB Tennis Center Manager of Club Operations, Bianca Rees said there are currently tennis classes for advanced, intermediate, and beginners.

Rees said opportunities like the beginner tennis classes are exciting for kids, especially those who are 5 to 12-years-old.

“These beginner classes are super exciting because they are enabling kids to be able to try out a new sport,” said Rees.

Rees said all kids will be taught in a class format where they can practice and learn the sport at their pace.

According to Rees beginner classes will be taught year-round at $10 per child.

Rees also reminds everyone that no experience is needed to enroll in a tennis class.

Anyone interested in signing up is encouraged to call 956-536-7607.