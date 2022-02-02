HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The pandemic has made the use of hand sanitizers a part of our everyday routine but risks become present when overused.

Dr. Maria Madrid, Family Medicine Doctor at South Texas Health System said the main ingredient in hand sanitizer is alcohol which can lead to a variety of skin problems.

“Overuse would dry out the hands for sure and cause redness, cracking peeling and then with that comes other problems and then you’re able to introduce more bacteria into the skin and that can cause a skin infection so we want to be careful,” she said.

According to Dr. Madrid, people with psoriasis and eczema can worsen their condition with hand sanitizer.

Dr. Madrid added that triclosan was once a popular chemical found in hand sanitizer but has been listed as a harmful chemical by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) since 2016.

Although the ban has been in place, she said some hand sanitizers may still have that listed on their product label.

“You want to make sure that it doesn’t have the triclosan because that’s considered a hormone disruptor, so this attacks the hormones that are on our body or bind to the hormones so that the hormones aren’t effective anymore,” she said.

Dr. Madrid said exposure to triclosan impacts one’s energy levels and can cause thyroid and fertility issues. After hand sanitizer use, she advises everyone to wash their hands properly with water and soap.

She also encourages parents to be on the lookout for their kids because any amount of ingestion can lead to alcohol poisoning.

Dr. Madrid said reading labels and following instructions is the best way to avoid any complications.