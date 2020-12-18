Health, consumer experts warn of fraudulent COVID-19 vaccines

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Local health and safety experts are urging the public to avoid individuals who say they can offer you early access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The first Western COVID-19 vaccines have only been in circulation for 10 days and officials are already concern of people selling fake vaccines over the Internet.

Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo said that people should not give their personal information to anyone.

“Nobody is calling to solicit people and nobody is going to ask you for your personal information over the phone,” he goes on to say,” that should give everyone a big red flag on that.”

Dr. Castillo said when it comes to the vaccine there is limited access.

“Right now the vaccine is only in hospitals; there’s not a way to get it any other way.”

The President of Better Business Bureau, Dolores Salinas said they are expecting to see an increase in fraud involving the vaccine.

“COVID caused a lot of scams, there’s a vaccine that’s available now so that’s going to cause scammers to be out there calling, texting them offering them the frontline to get a vaccine,” said Salinas.

Salinas says people should know that health insurance programs will not ask for your personal information over the phone.

“Medicare and Medicaid doesn’t even use your social security number anymore as an identifier,” said Salinas.

However, Salinas says that if people give their information to a scammer what they should do is check their bank accounts.

“Their bank account, they need to watch their credit card account to make sure no one is using that information without authority,” she said.

Salinas said she wants to remind people to be aware.

“We all need to stay informed and check everything out if it’s on a website. Make sure you check out the URL and make sure it has a https prefix,” said Salinas.