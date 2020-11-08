Health authority says COVID-19 immunity is an “assumption,” reinfection still possible

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — As COVID-19 cases are again creeping up across the RGV, science has not confirmed how long those who have already survived the virus may be immune.

“We do have science that says, ‘yes it has mutated and yes, you can get reinfected,’” Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said.

Dr. Melendez says people who have recovered from COVID-19 should not let their guard down and that the widespread belief of immunity lasting for three months has not been proven.

“The assumption, is purely an assumption, that most people have protection for some period of time,” he said. “The cousins of this coronavirus (have the immunity of) one to three years. This coronavirus? We don’t know. It could be one to three months.”

There have a handful of reinfection cases across the globe.

“These cases were proven by analyzing the viruses the first time and the second time, and were both demonstrated that indeed it was two different strains of the virus, that the virus had mutated,” Dr. Melendez said.

He says in McAllen, several people have tested positive for months after receiving two negative tests, but without a genome analysis, it cannot be determined whether they were actually reinfected.

“If you get symptoms again, can’t taste, can’t smell, body aches, fever, then absolutely get tested,” he said. “But that’s not going to tell you if that’s a new virus or an old virus.”

With reinfection so far proving rare, Dr. Melendez says people should be optimistic but remain careful.

“You should still use the same recommendations of social distancing, wearing a face mask, hygiene, etc,” he said.

Dr. Melendez says he is hopeful for a vaccine to be distributed by Christmas and that the infrastructure is already in place, but what remains to be decided is how to get it out and who gets it first.