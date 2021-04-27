Health authority addresses Valley residents COVID vaccine concerns

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – As hesitancy around getting the COVID-19 vaccine persists, KVEO wanted to know why RGV residents aren’t getting it.

KVEO asked locals for questions to take to the Hidalgo County Health Authority for answers.

One resident, Ana Gonzalez, tells KVEO she and her husband have not received the vaccine. Her husband has not taken the vaccine in a fear of it having the same side effects as past vaccines like the flu.

“He’s concerned he will be sick with any kind of vaccination,” said Gonzalez.

Dr. Melendez counters the belief of Gonzalez when stating that only 14% of those getting the vaccine have a minor reaction.

“99.9% get absolutely nothing,” Melendez explained. “Do not be surprised if you get the vaccine and you get a fever and bone aches, because that’s what you’re asking your body to do. It is impossible to get the disease from the vaccine because the vaccine does not have the disease-causing agent.”

KVEO spoke to an anonymous Rio Grande Valley resident, who we will refer to as Maria. She believes a protein on a women’s placenta is the same found in the virus and the vaccine and could be harmful to pregnancy.

“It causes infertility in women, because it causes the female body to attack the proteins on a placenta, and not allow pregnancy to run its course,” said Maria.

Dr. Melendez said although we have a short history of the vaccine, there has not been any documentation of the vaccine causing infertility and those rumors have been spread online. He added that it is impossible to know the long-term effects of any treatment.

Claudia Orozco an RGV resident wants to know how the vaccine was developed so fast and if it’s safe.

“It seems kind of sketchy. I would say there been cancers and there are no vaccines, right? And all of a sudden it takes like a year for the pandemic and the virus, and [within that year] there is a vaccine for it.” said Orozco.

Dr. Melendez said the technology behind the vaccine has been around for six to seven years, and it was not developed in one year.

“This is the first time in history where there was a federal government, number one excused liability,” said Melendez. “Number two they gave billions of dollars to pharmaceutical companies for research and development and for guaranteed orders.”