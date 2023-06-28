HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you’re planning to go to a swimming pool to beat the extreme heat, Harlingen officials have a few safety tips to keep in mind.

According to health experts, stay hydrated. Sports drinks with electrolytes can help rehydrate the body faster but water is always best.

Experts also recommend swimming in groups.

“It’s usually best to have a buddy with you right? Have somebody that’s with you to never be alone. And, don’t leave your kids and attended in the water,” Armando Villela, Assistant Parks Director.

For current pool hours click here.

Rolando Avila contributed to this report.