MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Community members and law enforcement are remembering their fallen heroes during National Police Week.

Bobbie Espericueta, wife of fallen Mission Police Officer Jose Espericueta Jr. also known as “Speedy,” said it is important for her to keep his memory alive.

“He was a great man and he loved, loved his job with the passion,” she said. “I believe it’s a blessing to be able to share your loved ones’ memories with other families.”

Her husband was shot and killed while on duty. He served with the San Benito Police Department for 5 years and 13 years with the Mission Police Department.

Espericueta created the Speedy Memorial Foundation to continue her husband’s legacy. She said it is a way to give back and help the children of law enforcement officers.

“He loved giving back to the community and I think it’s something I am very proud to say that he took a great honor in doing and I continue that through the foundation that I founded for him,” she said. “By this August, we would’ve already issued over $50,000 in scholarships to our law enforcement children.”

Beyond National Police Week, Esperiecute said she will continue shining light on first responders.

“Sometimes people don’t understand that a person behind a uniform is also a human being and is also a father, a husband, a son,” she said. “They need to understand that they don’t do this just because they want to do it, they do it because it’s in their hearts.”

To learn more about the Speedy Memorial Foundation CLICK HERE.