‘He is a clever one’: The Grinch strikes again, police continue search

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department Christmas Enforcement Division continues their search for “The Grinch,” continuing holiday fun.

On Sunday, the Brownsville Police Department received numerous calls of Grinch sightings in Market Square, according to police.

Multiple individuals reported that “The Grinch” was trying to steal the Christmas Tree located in Market Square.

Quickly responding, Christmas Enforcement Officers missed the Grinch as he slipped away down 12th street moments before officers arrived.

He is a clever one and knows how to escape sticky situations. BPD Christmas Enforcement Division

Police encourage the public to be on the lookout for the Grinch.

Officials ask those who do spot “The Grinch” to call BPD Christmas Enforcement Division, additionally reminding those to not attempt to apprehend the Grinch.