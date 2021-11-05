HCSO: Woman’s body discovered in apartment complex

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriffs Department is investigating the death of a woman discovered in an apartment complex in Mercedes.

Friday afternoon, at approximately 2 p.m. the Mercedes Police Department requested assistance from the Hidalgo County Sheriffs Department after discovering a woman’s body.

Initial reports indicated that the woman lived at the Saldana Apartments, located at 1225 North Farm to Market 491.

HCSO responded to the request from Mercedes PD at the Knapp Medical Center, this investigation is ongoing.

Led by the Major Crimes Unit, the Hidalgo County Sheriffs Department is currently investigating the incident