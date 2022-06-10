HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman accused of theft.

The theft occurred in the Monte Alto area. The woman was last seen driving a white Chevrolet Cobalt, according to a post by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman can be seen in surveillance video wearing a red shirt with a black strap along the shoulders, and jeans.

Those with information are asked to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956)-383-8114, or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956)-668-TIPS(8477).

Tips can also be submitted through the P3 mobile app.