DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was taken to the hospital after three men broke into her home and shot her, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The incident occurred early Tuesday morning at the 600 block of Billy Drive in rural Donna.

At the scene, deputies approached a 30-year-old woman who said three armed-masked men dressed in all-black clothing broke into her home through the backdoor.

According to a news release, the woman had gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital.

Investigators and Crime Scene Specialists searched the woman’s residence and found narcotics and weapons, which were later secured as evidence along with witness statements.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS (8477) or the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114.