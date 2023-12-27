EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office is investigating a body found in rural Donna, according to an X post from Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

According to the social post, at 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 200 block of Gideon Avenue in rural Donna.

A 45-year-old woman was found unresponsive covered in a blanket lying in a pool of blood, according to authorities.

Sheriff’s deputies are seeking the victim’s common-law husband as a person of interest.

Deputies believe he fled to Mexico due to the victim’s car was found at the Hidalgo Port of Entry.

The sheriff’s office says this investigation is ongoing.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

ValleyCentral will provide details as they come.