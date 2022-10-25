EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Following the sound of gunshots, a man walked outside and collapsed on the driveway of a home in rural Edinburg, Hidalgo County investigators say.

When deputies arrived, they saw a 24-year-old man with gunshot wounds, lying on the driveway. He was declared dead by emergency medical services, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo by Reyna Rodriguez, ValleyCentral

Deputies arrived around 2:32 a.m. Tuesday at the 2700 block of Alberta Road following a welfare concern check early Tuesday morning.

A witness told deputies that gunshots were heard from inside the home and a man walked outside and collapsed on the driveway, the sheriff’s office said.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said this is an active homicide investigation, and he encourages anyone with additional information to call 956-383-8114.

Anonymous callers can contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 956-668-8477.