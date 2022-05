HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming their newest deputy, a K-9 named “Aro.”

(HCSO)

Aro is a 1 1/2-year-old Dutch Shepherd. He was donated to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office by the Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio.

Aro will be used to sniff inbound mail entering the detention center, as well as on drug searches.

“Deputy ‘Aro’ we are honored to have you and we wish you a successful career!” HCSO stated in a post.