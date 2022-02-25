HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office welcomed their newest, honorary deputy, 11-year-old Sammy Gomez.

Gomez was sworn in by Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra on Friday, according to a post by HCSO.

Deputy Gomez was sworn to “uphold the law and fulfill all the duties” of a Sheriff’s Office deputy, the post stated.







Gomez is an athlete for Special Olympics Texas Rio Grande Valley, where he competes in track and field, bowling and basketball.

Photos show Gomez being given a tour of the office, having fingerprints taken, holding up his new uniform and sitting in the front seat of a patrol unit.

HSCO asks the public to help in welcoming their new deputy to the team.