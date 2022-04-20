EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted person.

According to the sheriff’s office Facebook post, Osciel Gonzalez, 37 is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.

Authorities said Gonzalez has black hair, brown eyes, 6′ 1″ tall, and weighs 230 pounds, last known location is Elsa, Texas.

The sheriff’s office asks if you have any information on the whereabouts of Osciel Gonzalez contact them at 956-383-8114.

Anonymous calls are also taken at 956-668-8477.

If the information provided through the Crime Stoppers hotline leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a reward.