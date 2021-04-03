HCSO: Two die in Edinburg house fire, investigation underway

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Two people are dead after a house fire in rural Edinburg on Saturday morning.

According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a fire on Tower Road south of Curry Road and east of Carricero Street at 3 a.m.

While the Edinburg Fire Department extinguished the fire, firefighters located two deceased bodies inside of the house.

Officials have not released the cause of the fire or announced victims’ identities.

This case is under investigation by the Hidalgo County Fire Marshal’s Office.