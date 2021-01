Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)-The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office is investigating a dispute that left two women dead.

According to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the incident took place at 9:49 p.m. on Thursday.

Deputies were called to Kenny Lane, North of Mile 15, in the city of Edinburg, to a domestic dispute were shots had been fired.

At 9:49pm,deputies were dispatched to the 13000 blk of Kenny Ln, located N of Mile 15 on FM493 to a domestic dispute where shots had been fired. Deputies arrived and located two females deceased from gun shot wounds. Deputies have a suspect detained. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/Q7IGjorwnk — Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) January 1, 2021

A suspect has been detained and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.