HCSO: Two children hospitalized following ATV crash

Posted: / Updated:

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an ATV crash that left four people hospitalized, including two children.

According to officials, the crash took place on FM 1015 and Mile 20 north of Edcouch just before 12:30 a.m. Monday.

The two adults and the children, 6 and 4 years old, are in stable condition, according to officials.

Authorities say the driver stated they did not see the canal due to the tall grass in the area.

This is an ongoing investigation. Details remain limited.

