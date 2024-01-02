LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A truck driver is dead after a workplace incident in in La Joya, authorities reported.

At 5:04 a.m., Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a gravel pit at the 2200 block of Jarachinas Road in rural La Joya where they were told a workplace accident had occurred.

Deputies and the La Joya Fire Department were informed that an independent truck driver, who was at the location to pick up a load of gravel, was dead inside he cab of the tractor.

Authorities say the tractor had been crushed.

A local Justice of the Peace ordered an autopsy for the driver of the tractor.

The identity of the driver has not been released by authorities.

Investigators have contacted OHSA and MSHA to investigate this workplace accident. This is an ongoing investigation.