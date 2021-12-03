HCSO to hold Christmas toy giveaway

(Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office)

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office will hold a Christmas toy giveaway.

The event will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17 at the Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Endowment Community Center.

The goal of the event is to gift toys to over 1,000 children, according to a post by Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

“This annual celebration is an opportunity to bring a little extra joy to many of our local children!” the post stated.

Those interesting in participating by donating unwrapped toys or monetary donations are asked to call the Crime Prevention Unit at (956) 292-7070, or email crimeprevention@hidalgoso.org.

