HCSO: Man arrested for murder of 22-year-old in Mission

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made a second arrest in connection to a murder that took place last month.

Authorities arrested Ricardo Mata, 31, for his involvement in the murder of Leonardo Veliz, 22, and for the criminal attempt capital murder of the second victim, a 21-year-old man.

On October 14, authorities responded to the area of 6 Mile Line Road and Bentsen Palm in rural Mission, Texas.

Witnesses told deputies they saw several men with handguns fighting in the parking lot. One witness also reported hearing multiple gunshots right before the suspects drove away speeding.

Deputies also received a call from a driver reporting two men with wounds and bleeding in their vehicle.

Investigators have identified the other two suspects as Jose Maria Victoria Jr., 21, and Obed Pena, 27.

Victoria Jr. has been arrested. Authorities continue searching for Pena.

Mata was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 7, and has now been charged with murder and criminal attempt capital murder. His bond is set at $200,000.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114 or Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 956-668-TIPS (8477).