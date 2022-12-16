MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teenager from Mission who authorities alleged stole money at knife-point as a woman grabbed five Mike’s Hard Lemonades at a Stripe’s convenient store recently had his day in court.

The man was granted deferred adjudication, records show.

The case originated in August when the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested two teens — a 19-year-old Mission man and an 18-year-old Pharr woman — in connection to an alleged aggravated robbery of a Stripes convenience store.

Records show that on Dec. 9 an order of deferred adjudication and community supervision was signed for the Mission man and that the Pharr woman is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 20 for a pre-trial hearing and trial in connection to the case.

The alleged robbery

A probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral details the alleged Aug. 13 robbery of a Stripes convenience store at the corner of 3 Mile Line and Bensen Palm Drive in Mission.

Deputies met with the cashier of the Stripes, who said at 7 a.m., a man and woman covering their faces with bandanas walked into the store. The man walked around the counter with a knife, and the woman went to the beer coolers, the affidavit stated.

“The male told her to give him the money or he will stab her,” the affidavit stated. “She opened the register and grabbed the money but dropped some. The male grabbed the rest of the money.”

He is accused of taking a $53.70, records indicate.

The woman left the store with five Mike’s Hard Lemonades without paying, investigators alleged The two then got into a black Chevy Silverado and left the scene, an offense report details.

Surveillance footage from the Stripes convenience store revealed a man with blond hair wearing a green bandana over his face. The man was seen holding a large kitchen knife toward an employee, the affidavit stated.

During the interaction, a woman wearing a blue hoodie, shorts and a black bandana over her face was seen leaving without paying for alcoholic beverages, authorities said.

A tip is called in

After the incident, deputies were dispatched to a different Stripes location to speak to a manager about a tip. There, the store manager told authorities he is part of a message thread for Stripes stores where employees share information and someone sent a picture of the suspect and vehicle related to a robbery. The store manager recognized as an ex-Stripes employee, the affidavit stated.

The manager said the man used to be picked up by a vehicle that matched the description of the one involved in the robbery, authorities stated.

Deputies followed up at the man’s residence and met with a woman who stated the man is her daughter’s boyfriend. The daughter provided a statement to deputies implicating herself, and the two teens, authorities stated.

She told deputies the man used a kitchen knife from her home to scare the store clerk, according to authorities. However, when deputies met with the suspect, he refused to provide a statement, the affidavit stated.

The arrests

The man was arrested Aug. 14 and the woman was arrested Aug. 16, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

The teens were charged with aggravated robbery, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.