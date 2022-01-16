HCSO: Teen charged with murder in Donna shooting

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriffs Office (HCSO) has arrested a teenager for the murder of a 23-year-old man.

Francisco Alberto Castillo, 17, has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of criminal attempt murder.

On Wednesday, at approximately 9:39 p.m. the HCSO responded to the 9600 block of Val Verde in Donna in reference to deadly conduct reclassified to a Homicide, according to a press release from the HCSO.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered three men with gunshot wounds to their chests. The men were later identified as Roberto Carlos Mendez, Victor Manuel Arroyo and Gerardo Arroyo.

One of the men told authorities that they were shot at a “raspa stand.” Deputies were able to locate a raspa stand at the 600 block of Canton Road.

All three men were transported to a hospital. Roberto Carlos Mendez was pronounced dead at the hospital after succumbing to his injuries.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage from the 600 block of Canton road where they observed a drug transaction take place amongst the males.

Multiple individuals were seen in the footage shooting at the victim’s vehicle as they fled the scene.

Francisco Alberto Castillo, aka “Flaco,” was identified as one of the suspects who shot at the men. A 1st-degree Murder warrant and two 2nd degree Criminal Attempt Murder Warrants were obtained for the arrest of Francisco Alberto Castillo on January 13.

Yesterday evening, Sheriff’s Investigators along with the U.S. Marshals and Edinburg Police Department arrested Castillo and “three male juveniles” in Edinburg.

Castillo was charged with first-degree murder with a bond of $500,000 and two counts of criminal attempt murder with a bond of $250,000.

HCSO encourages any witnesses who may have any additional information regarding the case to come forward by contacting the HCSO at 956-383-8114.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 956-668-TIPS (8477). You can also submit an anonymous tip through the smartphone application “P3 TIPS”