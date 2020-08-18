HCSO: Six arrested after beating, kidnapping 21-year-old man

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) says six men have been arrested after beating and kidnapping of a 21-year-old man.

According to officials, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) narcotics division was conducting an investigation on the 3900 Block of Albania Street, when they observed a vehicle with three men leaving the residence. They then conducted a traffic stop.

Troopers interviewed the driver, Ricardo Sanchez, and the back seat passenger, Cipriano Vargas Jr.

The front-seat passenger, a 21-year-old man, requested help from authorities and mentioned he was being held against his will. The 21-year-old told officials he was “bound with black electrical tape and beaten.”

Authorities then found the items mentioned by the victim in Sanchez’s possession.

The sheriff’s office SWAT Team was then called to search the property and residence from where the vehicle with the three men was seen leaving.

Officials found four additional suspects at the location. They were identified by authorities as Alfredo Barrera, Andres Garza Garcia, Elmer Mercado and Ramon Garza Jr.

HCSO investigators then executed a search warrant at the residence, where they recovered two firearms and items used to restrain the victim, said the release.

Further investigation revealed the victim met the suspects at the Basilica De San Juan Monday morning, where he was beaten and taken by force. Officials say they believe the kidnapping was the result of a dispute involving property.

Authorities issued a warrant for aggravated kidnapping for all six suspects. Public records show they remain in custody.

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114.