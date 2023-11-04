EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a teenage boy dead and a woman in critical condition.

At 3:39 a.m. authorities responded to the 7200 block of Iowa Road after receiving a call that there were shots fired in the area.

At the scene, the witness told deputies two people were shot.

Both were taken to a local hospital where a 16-year-old was pronounced dead due to his gunshot wounds and a 21-year-old woman was reported to be in critical condition, the release stated.

Major Crime Investigators alongside Crime Scene Specialist responded to the scene to collect evidence and speak to witnesses.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668 TIPS (8477).