HCSO: Shooting in Mission kills 22-year-old, second victim in hospital

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has released additional details of an ongoing homicide investigation in the city of Mission.

According to a release, deputies responded to a convenience store on FM 492 and HWY 107 regarding a distrubance.

Witnesses at the location told deputies they saw several men with handguns fighting in the parking lot. One witness also reported hearing multiple gunshots right before the suspects drove away speeding.

Deputies received a call from a driver reporting two men with wounds and bleeding in their vehicle. The driver assisted the individuals.

One of the victims died at the hospital.

Authorities identified the victim killed as Leonardo Veliz, 22. The second victim remains in the hospital and has only been identified as a 21-year-old man.

The HCSO stated they have multiple persons of interest and are continuing to investigate the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114. If

you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 956-668-TIPS (8477). You can also submit an anonymous tip through the smartphone application “P3 TIPS.”