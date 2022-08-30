ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Sheriffs Office arrested three suspects for allegedly taking part of two aggravated robberies.

The sheriff’s department says the first robbery occurred at 8:40 p.m. Sunday night on the 2700 block of Alamo Road, in rural Alamo. Meanwhile, the second robbery reportedly happened a few hours later at 11:30 p.m. on 23,000 block of FM 493 in Edinburg.

Deputies were responding to the crimes when they say they came across a vehicle matching the suspect’s car.

Deputies arrested three suspects and they were identified as Fabian Fox, 17; Juan Jesus Fuentes Torres, 21; and Angel Sustaita, 17. They also arrested a juvenile for failure to identify.

According to the release the three adults were charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. Their bond was set at $50,000 each.

Anyone with information contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114 or Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956) 668-TIPS (8477).