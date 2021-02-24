HCSO: second suspect arrested involved in death of 6-year-old

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a second suspect involved in the death of an innocent 6-year-old girl, Sheriff Eddie Guerra announced via Twitter.

The arrest was made on Wednesday by HCSO investigators, U.S. Marshals, and the Mission Police Department.

Two suspects will be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

HOMICIDE UPDATE: HCSO Investigators with the assistance of US Marshals and Mission PD have arrested another suspect involved in yesterday’s shooting which took the life of a innocent 6 year old child. 2 suspects will be arraigned tomorrow afternoon. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/gIlJCgku0D — Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) February 25, 2021

On Tuesday afternoon, Hidalgo County Sheriff deputies responded to a call in the rural area of Mission.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered the body of a 6-year-old girl with apparent gunshot wounds to the head.

Sheriff’s investigators have learned the victim’s parents were involved in a dispute with neighbors. One man is in custody.

HCSO is asking the public to come forward with any information regarding the investigation, and call (956) 383-8114.

The story is developing. KVEO will post more information as it becomes available.