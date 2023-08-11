EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A second man has been arrested in connection to an Edinburg nightclub shooting that left seven people wounded.

Jose Angel Favela, 18, was arrested and will be arraigned Friday on charges of criminal attempt capital murder of multiple persons, a news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office stated.

According to previous ValleyCentral reports, deputies responded to a shooting at El Antro Nightclub at 4:35 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6.

At the scene they found multiple victims with gunshot wounds, who were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Surveillance footage showed a man driving an older model, light colored Nissan with a different colored hood driving from the scene.

On Monday, 17-year-old Samuel Lopez of San Juan was arrested on charges of attempted capital murder of multiple persons and has a total bond of $3.5 million.

The third suspect 21-year-old Danny Lee Cazares is still wanted in connection to the shooting, authorities said. A news release stated Cazares should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS (8477).